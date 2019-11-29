Hunter William Mignone was born to Alyssa Sughrue around 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the Concord Rotary on Route 2, said Leah Lesser, a spokeswoman for Emerson Hospital. The mother’s water broke about 30 minutes before at her home in Tyngsborough.

A woman gave birth to a baby alone in a car at a rotary in Concord on Thursday morning while the father ran to a nearby prison to get help, the mother said.

Alyssa Sughrue and her baby are healthy and well, Sughrue said in a telephone interview from Emerson Hospital. This baby is Sughrue and Richard Mignone’s third child, the hospital said.

“I could tell [the baby] wasn’t going to wait, so he started to crown, so I yelled at my boyfriend to pull over,” Sughrue said. “I told him to stop on the rotary, which probably wasn’t the safest thing. He pulled into a prison parking lot and ran to get some help. I ended up just having the baby and pulling him out.”

MCI-Concord is located at the rotary.

The couple drove to the hospital after Sughrue’s boyfriend, Richard Mignone, got back to the car, Sughrue said. But the baby hadn’t cried yet, which worried her.

“He was whimpering, but I couldn’t get a cry out of him. It was very scary. It was raining and dark. I was a little terrified,” Sughrue said. “I felt like my instincts kicked in and I was super focused on what I needed to do.”

The baby, Hunter, let out his first cry once the the couple got to the hospital.

“It’s funny because I remember seeing a video on Facebook of someone that delivered in a car. I kept saying through my entire pregnancy that that was literally my biggest fear,” Sughrue said. “I just wanted to make it to the hospital in time. But go figure.”

