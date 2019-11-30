Recent bird sightings as reported to the Massachusetts Audubon Society:

The most notable sightings from last week were a Northern lapwing at Nasketucket Bay State Reservation in Mattapoisett and a mew gull at Broad Cove in Somerset. Other rarities included a Townsend’s solitaire at Halibut Point in Rockport and the lingering Pacific-slope flycatcher that continues to delight birders in Hadley. Late migrant tree swallows were spotted throughout the state at Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Cockeast Pond, and Richmond Pond in Westport, Butler’s Cove Road in Edgartown, and on Cuttyhunk.

This is peak season for rare species of goose in Massachusetts; careful checking of flocks of Canada geese has yielded a pink-footed goose in Agawam and a barnacle goose at the Wollaston Golf Course in Quincy. Greater white-fronted geese have appeared at several locations throughout the state, with individuals at Nine Acre Corner in Concord, the Vaughn Hill Road fields in Rochester, and the UMass campus pond in Amherst.