HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont and bipartisan legislative leaders hope to overcome a bottleneck in the next week on how to fund major transportation projects across Connecticut, but it appears the Democratic governor and Democratic lawmakers have already agreed to back a plan with truck-only tolls. Minority Republicans have indicated they can’t support that compromise.

“I think it’s very difficult for Republicans to support a toll plan,” said Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano of North Haven, who told Democrats to “go for it” if they want to vote on a package that includes tolls .

A spokesman for Lamont said the Democratic governor plans to meet again with legislative leaders sometime next week to continue discussing ways to fund his $21.3 billion plan. Lamont said last week, after meeting with Democrats and Republicans for hours at the executive residence, that his administration is “ready to talk” and finally reach an agreement on a 10-year plan to improve roads, bridges, airports, rail, and bus service. But he stressed time is of the essence.