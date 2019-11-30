Fortunately, Globe Santa helps ease those fears and ensure that these deserving youngsters experience the thrill of finding presents from Santa Claus on Christmas Day.

But without Globe Santa’s help, tens of thousands of children may wake up on Christmas morning and wonder why they were left out of the celebration. For their families, the holiday countdown is fraught with anxiety and fear.

For many Massachusetts’ families, the arrival of the Christmas season signals an exhilarating countdown, with children marking the time until Santa Claus makes his annual visit.

“Thank you for allowing me to still have a Christmas this year,” the mother of a 12-year-old boy wrote in a letter to Globe Santa.

The woman was laid off from her job a few months ago and has been struggling to meet monthly expenses. She didn’t want her financial woes to result in a Christmas without gifts but was beginning to think that there would be no alternative.

“I [have] been worried sick about what to get my son this year,” she wrote. “Then this [Globe Santa eligibility application] came through the mail and it literally brought tears of joy.”

Since 1956, the Globe Santa campaign has helped families throughout Eastern Massachusetts who celebrate Christmas in the Santa Claus tradition provide gifts for their children.

Last year alone, the fund drive raised more than $1 million and presents were delivered to 32,712 children in 18,536 families. And given the number of letters asking for assistance pouring into Globe Santa’s mail bin over the last few months, this year’s effort will be equally far reaching.

Another single mother from south of Boston sent Globe Santa a request for help on behalf of her two children, a 10-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl.

The family of three lives in a shelter in Middlesex County. The mother suffers from lupus, a chronic and sometimes debilitating medical condition that causes severe fatigue, muscle aches, joint pain, and irritating rashes.

“I am trying my hardest to wake up every day and be the best mom I can be to my two beautiful children,” the woman said in her letter. “I have faith that they will learn from my struggle and grow up to be successful adults.”

Without a source of steady income, and with Christmas fast approaching, the young mother feared that her daughter and son — who have already endured a very difficult year — would be heartbroken to wake up on Dec. 25 and find no gifts.

“I appreciate any help we [can] get in our . . . toughest time” she wrote. “We will continue to appreciate our blessings, even the smallest ones.”

This family will receive gifts from Globe Santa, and the children will know that they were not forgotten at the most magical time of year.

None of this would be possible were it not for the generous donors that make the annual fund drive a success. Businesses, community groups, caring individuals, and even other children contribute to the charity campaign, with many donors making a gift to Globe Santa pact of their own holiday tradition.

Donors can contribute by mail, phone, or online at globesanta.org.

No amount is too small, so please consider supporting Globe Santa and helping put a smile on a child’s face this Christmas.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.