Gigi, a 47-year-old western lowland gorilla was also one of the oldest gorillas in the country living at a zoo, the organization said in a statement.

Gigi, the oldest gorilla at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, was euthanized Saturday after months of chronic health issues, according to Zoo New England officials.

She was being monitored for health issues and received a computed tomography scan in May that revealed renal disease and liver and uterine tumors, according to a statement Saturday on Zoo New England’s website.

Gigi underwent a successful ureteral stent procedure, which greatly improved her quality of life over the past six months, the statement said.

She was being monitored by a care team over the recent months as her health declined.

Gigi’s condition worsened over the past few days, zoo officials said.

“She was lethargic, had a decreased appetite and decreased mobility,” the statement said.

The zoo decided to euthanize her following an exam Saturday morning, the statement said.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of Gigi’s passing. She was part of the zoo family for nearly 40 years, and will be incredibly missed by the staff who has cared for her for so many years,” John Linehan, president and CEO of Zoo New England, said in the statement.

Gigi was born in the Cincinnati Zoo in 1972 and was moved to Stone Zoo in Stoneham at the age of 7.

She was moved to Franklin Park Zoo in 1989 when the Tropical Forest Pavilion opened, according to the statement.

The zoo has received a “tremendous outpouring of support and well wishes from the public,” since her passing.

“We hope that people will keep Gigi’s care team in their thoughts during this sad time,” the statement said.

Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.