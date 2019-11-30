Administrators at Beechwood Knoll Elementary School plan to speak to teachers and students Monday after a swastika was found spray-painted on the side of the building over the Thanksgiving school break, Superintendent Richard DeCristofaro said. The Nazi symbol “is in no way indicative of the inclusive and welcoming nature of our city and certainly of this extra caring neighborhood,” DeCristofaro said in an interview Saturday. The approximately 3-foot graffiti was covered up with black paint on Friday and will be removed soon, Sergeant Karyn Barkas, a spokeswoman for Quincy police said in an e-mail. Police and school security are investigating, officials said.

Reading

Man facing OUI charge in two crashes

Jonathan Markow, 29, of Hampton, N.H., is expected to be arraigned Monday on a charge of operating under the influence after he allegedly caused two crashes that injured five other people over the weekend, Reading police said. Markow was also charged with operating to endanger for the crashes Friday evening in Reading and Wakefield, police said. Markow was driving a 2009 Chevy Tahoe when he was involved in a crash in Wakefield that he allegedly fled before crashing into two cars on Walkers Brook Drive around 8:10 p.m., the statement said. Six people, including Markow, were taken to area hospitals for treating of non-life threatening injuries. The crashes are being investigated by Reading and Wakefield police.

Taunton

Hundreds attend funeral of WW II vet

Hundreds filled West Congregational Church Saturday for the funeral of World War II veteran Arthur Schroeder, who died at age 99 on Nov. 22. He left behind no surviving family members to attend his funeral. The veteran’s pastor, Rev. Ami Dion, decided to reach out to Taunton mayor-elect Shaunna O’Connell and City Councilor John McCaul to help spread the word about the Bronze Star recipient’s funeral to other veterans and community members. Veterans’ service agent Micaila Britto said Schroeder “outlived his entire bloodline” but died with many caring about him. His death notice described him as a history buff and dog lover. (AP)

North Attleborough

Three Catholic parishes could merge

Clergy are recommending that three Catholic parishes be consolidated into one but remain open individually. The Rev. Rodney Thibault said the new parish in North Attleborough would be called Transfiguration of the Lord and would combine the 4,000 households in St. Mark’s, St. Mary’s of the Immaculate Conception, and Sacred Heart parishes. Thibault said a committee has been studying the possible consolidation since August and made the recommendation. He said closure was never discussed, adding the proposal makes sense financially and administratively and would unite the town’s Catholic community. The churches would keep their names and continue to offer Mass. (AP)

Concord, N.H.

Stores report spate of fake $100 bills

Holiday shoppers paying with $100 bills in downtown Concord should be prepared for some extra scrutiny after a spate of transactions involving counterfeit money. At least two store owners have stopped accepting $100 bills, while others will be taking a closer look or only accepting newer versions that have more security features. Authorities say at least three local businesses took in false $100 bills this month and didn’t find out until they tried to deposit them at the bank. Cashiers at The Works Cafe and Gibson’s Bookstore have stopped accepting the bills. (AP)