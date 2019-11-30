A martial arts group approached the performance stage in Chinatown as residents and visitors celebrated the August Moon festival. Lane Turner/Globe StaffMeiho Kung and Weng Ngan Hum enjoyed a dance class at the Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center on Essex Street in Chinatown. About 30 women joined in for two hours of dance in several styles.Lane Turner/Globe StaffA shaft of early morning light illuminated a pedestrian passing the Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center and Hong Lok House on Essex Street in Chinatown.Lane Turner/Globe StaffHarrison Khuu, 2, banged a gong with the help of his mother, Wen Khuu, in Chinatown as they celebrated the August Moon festival. Lane Turner/Globe StaffOn her 57th birthday, Cui Li Chen sat on her bed waiting for her husband to come home. The couple share a cramped three-bedroom walkup sublet in Chinatown with five other people. There is just enough room to stand in the tiny bedroom, the only room they have to themselves. They had their own apartment until a landlord forced them out of their home when they were away visiting their son.Lane Turner/Globe StaffMen played xiangqi — Chinese chess — during a ceremony dedicating a park to longtime Chinatown advocates Frank and Kay Chin. Lane Turner/Globe StaffA restaurant worker took out the trash early in the morning on Hudson Street. Lane Turner/Globe StaffFrank Chin (center, with walker) was directed beneath the Chinatown gate to a reception at a local restaurant. Chin, with his late wife, Kay, is a longtime Chinatown advocate, and more than 100 attendees watched the unveiling of a sign in their honor during a dedication of the park being named for them.Lane Turner/Globe StaffA watermelon-eating contest enlivened festivities at the Stabilize Chinatown Block Party at the corner of Maple Place and Johnny Court in Chinatown in August. Through games and song and shared food, residents expressed solidarity against the threat development poses to the traditional row houses that have sheltered families for generations.Lane Turner/Globe StaffGaoxin Wu waved his arms during his morning exercise walk in the Public Garden. He fears he and his wife are one more rent increase away from having to move out of Chinatown and away from his friends.Lane Turner/Globe StaffCook Woyuan Mei kept lunchtime diners happy at Asian Garden restaurant on Harrison Avenue in Chinatown. Mei has lived in Chinatown for 34 years since emigrating from Taishan, just outside Guangzhou. Lane Turner/Globe StaffA cyclist left Mary Soo Hoo Park past the Chinatown gate and headed toward the luxury residential towers that now encroach on the neighborhood.Lane Turner/Globe StaffJun Yu, 8, performed a dance on stage in Chinatown during the August Moon festival.Lane Turner/Globe StaffGaoxin Wu enjoyed his lunch of noodle soup in the kitchen of his Beach Street apartment. Lane Turner/Globe StaffPeici Hu and her daughter Jieyi Chen, 6, embraced in her parents’ home before Hu heads to work. They live on Beech Street in the heart of Chinatown and have resisted so far the effects that rent increases have had so they can continue to live in the neighborhood. They walk to her parents' apartment in Mass Pike Towers for day care so Hu can work.Lane Turner/Globe StaffA building on Harrison Avenue was illuminated in a shaft of early morning sunlight.Lane Turner/Globe Staff