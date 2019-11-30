fb-pixel
A martial arts group approached the performance stage in Chinatown as residents and visitors celebrated the August Moon festival.
A martial arts group approached the performance stage in Chinatown as residents and visitors celebrated the August Moon festival. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Meiho Kung and Weng Ngan Hum enjoyed a dance class at the Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center on Essex Street in Chinatown. About 30 women joined in for two hours of dance in several styles.
Meiho Kung and Weng Ngan Hum enjoyed a dance class at the Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center on Essex Street in Chinatown. About 30 women joined in for two hours of dance in several styles.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A shaft of early morning light illuminated a pedestrian passing the Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center and Hong Lok House on Essex Street in Chinatown.
A shaft of early morning light illuminated a pedestrian passing the Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center and Hong Lok House on Essex Street in Chinatown.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Harrison Khuu, 2, banged a gong with the help of his mother, Wen Khuu, in Chinatown as they celebrated the August Moon festival.
Harrison Khuu, 2, banged a gong with the help of his mother, Wen Khuu, in Chinatown as they celebrated the August Moon festival. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
On her 57th birthday, Cui Li Chen sat on her bed waiting for her husband to come home. The couple share a cramped three-bedroom walkup sublet in Chinatown with five other people. There is just enough room to stand in the tiny bedroom, the only room they have to themselves. They had their own apartment until a landlord forced them out of their home when they were away visiting their son.
On her 57th birthday, Cui Li Chen sat on her bed waiting for her husband to come home. The couple share a cramped three-bedroom walkup sublet in Chinatown with five other people. There is just enough room to stand in the tiny bedroom, the only room they have to themselves. They had their own apartment until a landlord forced them out of their home when they were away visiting their son.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Men played xiangqi — Chinese chess — during a ceremony dedicating a park to longtime Chinatown advocates Frank and Kay Chin.
Men played xiangqi — Chinese chess — during a ceremony dedicating a park to longtime Chinatown advocates Frank and Kay Chin. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A restaurant worker took out the trash early in the morning on Hudson Street.
A restaurant worker took out the trash early in the morning on Hudson Street. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Frank Chin (center, with walker) was directed beneath the Chinatown gate to a reception at a local restaurant. Chin, with his late wife, Kay, is a longtime Chinatown advocate, and more than 100 attendees watched the unveiling of a sign in their honor during a dedication of the park being named for them.
Frank Chin (center, with walker) was directed beneath the Chinatown gate to a reception at a local restaurant. Chin, with his late wife, Kay, is a longtime Chinatown advocate, and more than 100 attendees watched the unveiling of a sign in their honor during a dedication of the park being named for them.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A watermelon-eating contest enlivened festivities at the Stabilize Chinatown Block Party at the corner of Maple Place and Johnny Court in Chinatown in August. Through games and song and shared food, residents expressed solidarity against the threat development poses to the traditional row houses that have sheltered families for generations.
A watermelon-eating contest enlivened festivities at the Stabilize Chinatown Block Party at the corner of Maple Place and Johnny Court in Chinatown in August. Through games and song and shared food, residents expressed solidarity against the threat development poses to the traditional row houses that have sheltered families for generations.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Gaoxin Wu waved his arms during his morning exercise walk in the Public Garden. He fears he and his wife are one more rent increase away from having to move out of Chinatown and away from his friends.
Gaoxin Wu waved his arms during his morning exercise walk in the Public Garden. He fears he and his wife are one more rent increase away from having to move out of Chinatown and away from his friends.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Cook Woyuan Mei kept lunchtime diners happy at Asian Garden restaurant on Harrison Avenue in Chinatown. Mei has lived in Chinatown for 34 years since emigrating from Taishan, just outside Guangzhou.
Cook Woyuan Mei kept lunchtime diners happy at Asian Garden restaurant on Harrison Avenue in Chinatown. Mei has lived in Chinatown for 34 years since emigrating from Taishan, just outside Guangzhou. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A cyclist left Mary Soo Hoo Park past the Chinatown gate and headed toward the luxury residential towers that now encroach on the neighborhood.
A cyclist left Mary Soo Hoo Park past the Chinatown gate and headed toward the luxury residential towers that now encroach on the neighborhood.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Jun Yu, 8, performed a dance on stage in Chinatown during the August Moon festival.
Jun Yu, 8, performed a dance on stage in Chinatown during the August Moon festival.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Gaoxin Wu enjoyed his lunch of noodle soup in the kitchen of his Beach Street apartment.
Gaoxin Wu enjoyed his lunch of noodle soup in the kitchen of his Beach Street apartment. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Peici Hu and her daughter Jieyi Chen, 6, embraced in her parents’ home before Hu heads to work. They live on Beech Street in the heart of Chinatown and have resisted so far the effects that rent increases have had so they can continue to live in the neighborhood. They walk to her parents' apartment in Mass Pike Towers for day care so Hu can work.
Peici Hu and her daughter Jieyi Chen, 6, embraced in her parents’ home before Hu heads to work. They live on Beech Street in the heart of Chinatown and have resisted so far the effects that rent increases have had so they can continue to live in the neighborhood. They walk to her parents' apartment in Mass Pike Towers for day care so Hu can work.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A building on Harrison Avenue was illuminated in a shaft of early morning sunlight.
A building on Harrison Avenue was illuminated in a shaft of early morning sunlight.Lane Turner/Globe Staff