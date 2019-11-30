The storm, which is expected to begin about noon Sunday and stretch into Tuesday morning in Boston, could dump 4 to 8 inches of snow in the city and up to a foot or more across western and central parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

So officials have a message to anyone traveling Sunday: Start out early .

It has the makings of a perfect storm: holiday travelers headed home as heavy snow, freezing rain, and strong winds wallop the region.

Among those heeding official advice for Sunday is Anna Stroinski, who rescheduled her 6 a.m. Monday flight from Newark to Boston to 6 a.m. Sunday to avoid the storm.

“I just didn’t want to have to worry about delays and cancellations,” Stroinski said in a phone interview Saturday. “It’s the poorest possible time for a storm.”

Stroinski, 22, who lives in Boston and is the administrative coordinator for Boston University’s Department of Religion, spent Thanksgiving with family in Wood-Ridge, N.J.

With her new plan, her fingers are crossed she’ll miss the storm’s onset -- and also the throngs of other travelers who might choose the same course.

“I’m leaving early enough to avoid [the storm], but who knows how many other people are doing the same thing,” she said.

Multiple state agencies -- including the State Police and Department of Transportation -- are issuing the call to travelers to rearrange their plans for Sunday to accommodate the weather conditions.

“We urge anyone who traveled this weekend or who has to be on the roads tomorrow to leave early,” David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in a statement Saturday. “The fewer vehicles on the roads when the snow begins, the better for the plows and first responders. Commuters should also leave extra time Monday morning.”

The wintery mix promises to strike the region as AAA expects Sunday to be the busiest air travel day in US history, according to Mary Maguire, a AAA spokeswoman. Heavy traffic is expected on Massachusetts roads as well, she said.

Bill Simpson, a meteorologist with the weather service, said Saturday that Boston is under a winter storm watch, with much of the state under a winter storm warning.

The long-duration storm is expected to have a few distinct phases in Boston, with snow beginning around noon Sunday, switching to a wintry mix between 6 p.m. and midnight, and shifting to all rain Monday morning, Simpson said in a phone interview.

The storm will continue into Tuesday morning, with a return to snow possible Monday night.

Boston was chilly Saturday with a high of 39 degrees — compared to a normal high in the upper 40s — and winds gusting up to 28 mile per hour, according to the weather service. But it was largely sunny.

But it will be a decidely different story Sunday when the state could have snowfalls of 8 to 12 inches in central and western Massachusetts, according to Simpson. Some spots could see more than a foot, he said.

A winter storm warning was issued for the north-central part of the state as well as parts of the Berkshires.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency warned of difficult travel conditions as snow falls at a projected rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour Sunday afternoon with pockets of freezing rain.

The dividing line between rain and heavy snow could fall within Boston, the agency said in a statement, with the western part of the city seeing flakes as rain falls by the shore.

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour could be a factor along the coast Sunday through Tuesday, the agency said.

“MEMA continues to coordinate and share information to help plan for Sunday’s winter storm,” Christopher Besse, a MEMA spokesman, said in a statement. “We’ve had conference calls with our partner agencies and remain in touch with community officials and our state and non-profit partners.”

MassDOT crews will pretreat roadways as necessary, the agency said in a statement.

This winter, MassDOT said it will have about 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment available for winter storms and will have the use of more than 150 depots and storage locations, according to the statement.

Jennifer Mehigan, a spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Port Authority, said no flight cancellations had been reported for Saturday or Sunday at Logan International Airport.

“We advise passengers to check their flight status with their airline before heading to Logan,” she said in an e-mail Saturday.

Some airlines are offering waivers to passengers whose flights had been scheduled during the storm.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is encouraging customers to stay connected by signing up for T-Alert e-mails, following @MBTA and @MBTA_CR on Twitter, checking mbta.com/winter, and using the Transit app or the MBTA commuter rail app, according to Lisa Battiston, an MBTA spokeswoman.

The MBTA will deploy teams to pre-treat station platforms and certain bus stops to prevent buildup of ice, Battiston said in a statement. Customers are urged to exercise caution and be mindful of the potential for icy conditions, she said.

Amtrak does not expect the storm to impact service, according to spokeswoman Olivia Irvin.

The storm will likely present a challenge for Monday’s commute, including students’ return to school. In Boston, officials are watching the weather forecasts closely, said Samantha Ormsby, a mayor’s office spokeswoman.