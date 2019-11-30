School administrators at a Quincy elementary school plan to speak to teachers and students Monday after a swastika was found on the building during Thanksgiving break, authorities said.

The swastika was found spray-painted on the side of Beechwood Knoll Elementary School , Superintendent Richard DeCristofaro said in a brief phone interview Saturday. Quincy police and school security are investigating, he said.

The graffiti was covered with black paint Friday and will be removed soon, a spokeswoman for Quincy police, Sergeant Karyn Barkas, said in an e-mail.