School administrators at a Quincy elementary school plan to speak to teachers and students Monday after a swastika was found on the building during Thanksgiving break, authorities said.
The swastika was found spray-painted on the side of Beechwood Knoll Elementary School , Superintendent Richard DeCristofaro said in a brief phone interview Saturday. Quincy police and school security are investigating, he said.
The graffiti was covered with black paint Friday and will be removed soon, a spokeswoman for Quincy police, Sergeant Karyn Barkas, said in an e-mail.
The approximately 3-foot graffiti “is no way indicative of the inclusive and welcoming nature of our city and certainly of this extra caring neighborhood,” DeCristofaro said.
Advertisement
DeCristofaro, who has been with the district for more than 40 years, including the last 20 as superintendent, said he cannot recall a similar incident in the district.
The school will address the incident Monday “to increase community and student understanding and reinforce the negative aspect of this type of characterization and how this type of behavior and action is so very hurtful and unacceptable,” DeCristofaro said.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.