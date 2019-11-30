A 42-year-old Wellesley man was arrested in Vermont on Friday for allegedly driving drunk with three children in the car, according to Vermont State Police.

Daniel Cubell was pulled over for an alleged driving violation on Route 30 in Manchester, Vt., around 8:31 p.m., Vermont State Police said in a statement.

He allegedly “showed signs of impairment” and was screened for alcohol, according to the statement. Three juveniles were in the car, but their relationship to Cubell was not immediately clear.