Worcester police Saturday announced the death of a 19-year-old man shot late Friday morning.
The victim was identified as Brandon Dirsa. He was found by police on the front steps of 1 Maxwell St. at 11:34 a.m. suffering from “serious injuries,” police said in a statement.
Paramedics then transported Dirsa to a hospital, police said.
The shooting is under investigation, police said.
A police spokesman was not immediately available Saturday night to provide more information.
Max Reyes can be reached at @MaxJReyes.