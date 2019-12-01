Other offices, including the Boston Public Library and Boston Centers for Youth & Families, will be open during normal hours tomorrow, according to the statement.

School custodians, with the help of Public Works Department crews, will work to clear snow two hours before school begins Monday, Walsh said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Boston’s public schools will be open Monday, despite a storm that is expected to dump snow and rain across the region, according to Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

The storm, which arrived Sunday afternoon, will drop snow onto Boston until about 8 p.m., when it begins gradually transition to rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Those conditions will continue into Monday morning, and more snow is expected in the area in time for the evening commute.

No snow emergency was declared in Boston Sunday and there was no parking ban put into place, the statement said. The Department of Public Works began pre-treating streets in Boston with salt at 2 p.m.

“We are encouraging residents to use caution when traveling, assist older neighbors and those who are disabled, and keep up with the shoveling of their property throughout the storm,” Walsh said. “The City of Boston and our Public Works are well prepared for this storm that’s coming Boston’s way, and we ask that residents and businesses shovel their sidewalks and walkways, to ensure safety for all.”

Boston residents are encouraged to visit boston.gov/snow and follow @CityofBoston on Twitter for information about snow emergencies, parking bans, school delays, and cancellations, the statement said.

Some public schools have announced closures for Monday, including those in Fitchburg, Leominster, Worcester, and the regional district of Ashburnham-Westminster, the Advanced Math & Science Charter in Marlborough, as well as the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester.

