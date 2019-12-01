A driver was killed and a passenger seriously injured when a car rolled over in Mansfield Sunday morning, State Police said.
The driver, a 25-year-old Brockton man whose name has not been released, was driving a 2015 Infiniti Q40 northbound on Route 95 when the sedan rolled into the center median near exit Exit 6A at about 2:45 a.m., according to a State Police statement.
He was ejected and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleborough where he later died, State Police said.
The passenger, a 27-year-old man, was also ejected and taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, according to State Police Trooper James DeAngelis.
Advertisement
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.