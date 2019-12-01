A driver was killed and a passenger seriously injured when a car rolled over in Mansfield Sunday morning, State Police said.

The driver, a 25-year-old Brockton man whose name has not been released, was driving a 2015 Infiniti Q40 northbound on Route 95 when the sedan rolled into the center median near exit Exit 6A at about 2:45 a.m., according to a State Police statement.

He was ejected and was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleborough where he later died, State Police said.