Parts of Massachusetts are expected to see a foot or more of snow by Tuesday morning, as snow began falling Sunday and is expected to start up again later on Monday.
Below is the up-to-date list of snowfall totals in communities around the region, according to data provided by the National Weather Service.
All snowfall totals are in inches. This list was updated as of around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.
BRISTOL COUNTY
Norton: 3.2, 8:40 p.m.
North Dighton: 3.0, 7:49 p.m.
NWS Boston/Norton: 2.8, 8:51 p.m.
Assonet: 2.0, 8:14 p.m.
Attleboro: 2.0, 8:44 p.m.
Taunton: 1.0, 6:26 p.m.
Easton: 1.0, 8:40 p.m.
ESSEX COUNTY
Methuen: 3.0, 9:15 p.m.
North Andover: 2.0, 9:58 p.m.
Lynn: 2.0, 10:43 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Rowe: 11, 10 p.m.
Heath: 10.4, 11:12 p.m.
Shelburne: 4.0, 9:38 p.m.
Leyden: 3.0, 5:55 p.m.
East Hawley: 2.5, 5 p.m.
HAMPDEN COUNTY
Springfield: 6.5, 9:58 p.m.
Westfield: 9.0, 10:59 p.m.
Chicopee: 6.8, 10:51 p.m.
West Springfield: 6.0, 9:56 p.m.
Southwick: 6.0, 8:37 p.m.
1 N Baptist Village: 4.0, 8:43 p.m.
Wilbraham: 3.0, 6:48 p.m.
Palmer: 2.0, 7:45 p.m.
Holyoke: 2.0, 6:58 p.m.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
Worthington: 9.5, 10:05 p.m.
Easthampton: 8.8, 11:18 p.m.
Northampton: 8.3, 10:34 p.m.
Cummington: 6.5, 9:52 p.m.
North Amherst: 5.9, 9:53 p.m.
Ware: 4.5, 9:36 p.m.
Plainfield, 3.0, 5:48 p.m.
Belchertown: 2.8, 7:32 p.m.
South Hadley: 8.5, 10:52 p.m.
Florence, 2.5, 5:38 p.m.
Chesterfield: 1.8, 7:30 p.m.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Bedford: 7.0, 9:58 p.m.
Burlington: 6.2, 9:54 p.m.
Lexington: 7.5, 11:06 p.m.
North Reading: 6.8, 11 p.m.
West Townsend: 8.0, 10:45 p.m.
Wayland: 5.0, 9:44 p.m.
Pepperell: 9.5, 11:27 p.m.
Natick: 7.0, 11:17 p.m.
Townsend: 3.8, 8:27 p.m.
Acton: 8.0, 11:13 p.m.
Ashland: 3.0, 8:35 p.m.
Westford: 8.0, 11:03 p.m.
Dracut: 7.8, 10:58 p.m.
Framingham: 7.5, 10:56 p.m.
Cambridge: 2.5, 7:37 p.m.
Watertown: 2.5, 8:22 p.m.
Malden: 2.0, 9:35 p.m.
South Natick: 2.0, 6:49 p.m.
Hopkinton: 0.5, 6:18 p.m.
NORFOLK COUNTY
Franklin: 6.0, 11:07 p.m.
Randolph: 3.8, 9:55 p.m.
Sharon: 3.5, 9:15 p.m.
Foxboro: 3.0, 9:48 p.m.
Dover: 2.0, 8:05 p.m.
Millis: 6.0, 11:06 p.m.
Norwood: 1.9, 8:11 p.m.
Walpole: 1.9, 8:08 p.m.
Sharon: 3.5, 9:15 p.m.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY
Lakeville: 1.7, 8:24 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY
Logan AP: 1.2, 7:16 p.m.
Chelsea: 1.0, 7:04 p.m.
WORCESTER COUNTY
Westborough: 8.8, 11:08 p.m.
Boylston: 7.5, 10:06 p.m.
Milford: 8.5, 11:28 p.m.
Warren: 5.8, 9:39 p.m.
Auburn: 8.1, 10:59 p.m.
Fitchburg: 5.2 8:15 p.m.
Lunenburg: 9.0, 11:17 p.m.
Rochdale: 5.0, 8:44 p.m.
Grafton: 9.3, 11:28 p.m.
Clinton: 4.3, 9:42 p.m.
Northbridge: 4.0, 8:16 p.m.
Holden: 8.5, 10:56 p.m.
Fiskdale: 3.5, 8:39 p.m.
Spencer: 7.5, 10:04 p.m.
Leominster: 2.3, 7:47 p.m.
North Milford: 2.0, 7:21 p.m.
Globe correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report.