Parts of Massachusetts are expected to see a foot or more of snow by Tuesday morning, as snow began falling Sunday and is expected to start up again later on Monday.

Below is the up-to-date list of snowfall totals in communities around the region, according to data provided by the National Weather Service.

All snowfall totals are in inches. This list was updated as of around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

BRISTOL COUNTY

Norton: 3.2, 8:40 p.m.

North Dighton: 3.0, 7:49 p.m.

NWS Boston/Norton: 2.8, 8:51 p.m.

Assonet: 2.0, 8:14 p.m.

Attleboro: 2.0, 8:44 p.m.

Taunton: 1.0, 6:26 p.m.

Easton: 1.0, 8:40 p.m.

ESSEX COUNTY

Methuen: 3.0, 9:15 p.m.

North Andover: 2.0, 9:58 p.m.

Lynn: 2.0, 10:43 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Rowe: 11, 10 p.m.

Heath: 10.4, 11:12 p.m.

Shelburne: 4.0, 9:38 p.m.

Leyden: 3.0, 5:55 p.m.

East Hawley: 2.5, 5 p.m.

HAMPDEN COUNTY

Springfield: 6.5, 9:58 p.m.

Westfield: 9.0, 10:59 p.m.

Chicopee: 6.8, 10:51 p.m.

West Springfield: 6.0, 9:56 p.m.

Southwick: 6.0, 8:37 p.m.

1 N Baptist Village: 4.0, 8:43 p.m.

Wilbraham: 3.0, 6:48 p.m.

Palmer: 2.0, 7:45 p.m.

Holyoke: 2.0, 6:58 p.m.

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

Worthington: 9.5, 10:05 p.m.

Easthampton: 8.8, 11:18 p.m.

Northampton: 8.3, 10:34 p.m.

Cummington: 6.5, 9:52 p.m.

North Amherst: 5.9, 9:53 p.m.

Ware: 4.5, 9:36 p.m.

Plainfield, 3.0, 5:48 p.m.

Belchertown: 2.8, 7:32 p.m.

South Hadley: 8.5, 10:52 p.m.

Florence, 2.5, 5:38 p.m.

Chesterfield: 1.8, 7:30 p.m.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Bedford: 7.0, 9:58 p.m.

Burlington: 6.2, 9:54 p.m.

Lexington: 7.5, 11:06 p.m.

North Reading: 6.8, 11 p.m.

West Townsend: 8.0, 10:45 p.m.

Wayland: 5.0, 9:44 p.m.

Pepperell: 9.5, 11:27 p.m.

Natick: 7.0, 11:17 p.m.

Townsend: 3.8, 8:27 p.m.

Acton: 8.0, 11:13 p.m.

Ashland: 3.0, 8:35 p.m.

Westford: 8.0, 11:03 p.m.

Dracut: 7.8, 10:58 p.m.

Framingham: 7.5, 10:56 p.m.

Cambridge: 2.5, 7:37 p.m.

Watertown: 2.5, 8:22 p.m.

Malden: 2.0, 9:35 p.m.

South Natick: 2.0, 6:49 p.m.

Hopkinton: 0.5, 6:18 p.m.

NORFOLK COUNTY

Franklin: 6.0, 11:07 p.m.

Randolph: 3.8, 9:55 p.m.

Sharon: 3.5, 9:15 p.m.

Foxboro: 3.0, 9:48 p.m.

Dover: 2.0, 8:05 p.m.

Millis: 6.0, 11:06 p.m.

Norwood: 1.9, 8:11 p.m.

Walpole: 1.9, 8:08 p.m.

Sharon: 3.5, 9:15 p.m.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY

Lakeville: 1.7, 8:24 p.m.

SUFFOLK COUNTY

Logan AP: 1.2, 7:16 p.m.

Chelsea: 1.0, 7:04 p.m.

WORCESTER COUNTY

Westborough: 8.8, 11:08 p.m.

Boylston: 7.5, 10:06 p.m.

Milford: 8.5, 11:28 p.m.

Warren: 5.8, 9:39 p.m.

Auburn: 8.1, 10:59 p.m.

Fitchburg: 5.2 8:15 p.m.

Lunenburg: 9.0, 11:17 p.m.

Rochdale: 5.0, 8:44 p.m.

Grafton: 9.3, 11:28 p.m.

Clinton: 4.3, 9:42 p.m.

Northbridge: 4.0, 8:16 p.m.

Holden: 8.5, 10:56 p.m.

Fiskdale: 3.5, 8:39 p.m.

Spencer: 7.5, 10:04 p.m.

Leominster: 2.3, 7:47 p.m.

North Milford: 2.0, 7:21 p.m.

Globe correspondent Adam Sennott contributed to this report.