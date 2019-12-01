And a young girl from the North Shore tells Globe Santa that she recognizes the added burdens on her mother now that her father is in jail because of his illegal immigration status.

Another mother, who lives south of Boston, had to quit her job to care for two of her children who have medical and emotional issues.

A mother from a community north of Boston is dealing with the devastating effects of a stroke she suffered in late March.

All three have written to Globe Santa seeking help this Christmas, and thanks to the generosity of donors these families will not be disappointed.

Advertisement

The mother who suffered the stroke has a 3-year-old daughter who will be getting gifts from Globe Santa.

In her letter, she said that the stroke has left her unable to work.

“I am actually having my eldest daughter write this letter for me because I have a hard time reading and writing. My speech was also affected, making it hard to communicate,” she said.

“As you can see, it’s been a little rough this year. That being said, any help you can give me would be greatly appreciated.”

The mother living south of Boston is a single parent of three boys, two of whom have ADHD and social and emotional issues, she wrote.

“Due to their conditions I have not been working,” she said in her letter to Globe Santa.

“I currently take care of all appointments (individual therapists, in-home therapy, family partner, crisis coordinator, psychiatrist, mentor etc.) which is challenging,” she wrote.

“I would appreciate any help given as I am just trying to get by,” she said. “My boys have been through a lot and deserve more than what I can give them.”

Finally, the 12-year-old North Shore girl told Globe Santa that her Christmas this year will be a sad one “because my Dad is in jail for being illegal in America.”

Advertisement

“We miss him very much,” said the girl. “I try to not be sad so that Mommy doesn’t see me sad and gets sad.”

It is tough on her mother, she said.

“My Mom is a very hard-working person and she tries her best to make ends meet, but sometimes it is not easy,” the girl said.

She said she wants presents for herself and her 2-year-old sister but she wants something even more important than that.

“I wish my family was together forever,” she said. “It hurts inside my heart to see the struggles we are going through.”

The young girl and many others asking for Christmas assistance from Globe Santa will get it.

Please help bring Christmas joy to thousands of Boston-area children by making a donation to Globe Santa by mail, phone, or at globesanta.org.

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com.