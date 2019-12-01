Some Boston-area schools have announced delays and closures for Monday as forecasters predict that a storm packing a one-two punch could leave parts of the state with up to 18 inches of snow by Tuesday morning.
Despite the storm, Boston’s public schools will be open Monday, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement Sunday afternoon.
However, other districts that are expected to be harder hit have announced delayed starts and cancellations.
Here’s a list of some schools in Greater Boston that have announced delays and closures for Monday, updated as of 11:27 p.m. Sunday.
CLOSINGS
Acton-Boxborough regional schools
Andover public schools
Auburn Public School
Billerica public schools
Carlisle public schools
Chelmsford public schools
Lawrence public schools
Lowell public schools
Maynard public schools
Methuen Public Schools
North Andover public schools
Fitchburg public schools
Somverville High School ( for funeral for a school faculty member)
Sudbury public schools (previously scheduled professional development day canceled)
Tewksbury public schools
Wellesley public schools (previously scheduled professional development day canceled)
Westford public schools
Wilmington public schools
Worcester public schools
DELAYS
Burlington (two hours)
Peabody (two hours)
