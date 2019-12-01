fb-pixel

Some Boston-area schools have announced delays and closures for Monday as forecasters predict that a storm packing a one-two punch could leave parts of the state with up to 18 inches of snow by Tuesday morning.

Despite the storm, Boston’s public schools will be open Monday, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

However, other districts that are expected to be harder hit have announced delayed starts and cancellations.

Here’s a list of some schools in Greater Boston that have announced delays and closures for Monday, updated as of 11:27 p.m. Sunday.

CLOSINGS

Acton-Boxborough regional schools

Andover public schools

Auburn Public School

Billerica public schools

Carlisle public schools

Chelmsford public schools

Lawrence public schools

Lowell public schools

Maynard public schools

Methuen Public Schools

North Andover public schools

Fitchburg public schools

Somverville High School ( for funeral for a school faculty member)

Sudbury public schools (previously scheduled professional development day canceled)

Tewksbury public schools

Wellesley public schools (previously scheduled professional development day canceled)

Westford public schools

Wilmington public schools

Worcester public schools

DELAYS

Burlington (two hours)

Peabody (two hours)

If your district is canceling school tomorrow and you don’t see it on the list, e-mail jaclyn.reiss@globe.com.