VAN BUREN, Maine — Police say a Maine man was shot to death by a homemade security device in his home.

Van Buren Police say 65-year-old Ronald Cyr dialed 911 to say he’d been shot.

WAGM-TV reports that police arrived Thursday evening to find his Van Buren home was outfitted with a boobytrap designed to fire a handgun at anyone opening the front door. Officers called the State Police bomb squad after discovering other “unknown devices.”