[Radar update] Snow will continue this evening across SNE with heavy snow at times, especially in the interior. A transition to sleet and rain is expected to begin along the south coast around 7 pm. pic.twitter.com/zdRdYs7zpK

According to the National Weather Service , the accumulating snow will hit in two waves: The first starting Sunday through just after midnight Monday, with the heaviest snow falling north of the Massachusetts Turnpike before transitioning into a wintry mix inland. After a daytime lull on Monday, the second wave of snow is expected to fall Monday night into Tuesday morning, with Eastern Massachusetts being hit the hardest.

A “long duration” storm hit Massachusetts on Sunday that could bring a foot or more of snow to some parts of the state by Tuesday.

In the short term, meteorologists forecast that by 1 a.m. Monday, Boston would see about an inch of snow, while northern parts of Massachusetts would see about 4 to 5 inches. The southern part of the state, including the Cape and Islands, are due to see very little accumulation, if any.

Advertisement

National Weather Service

As of about 10 p.m. Sunday night, about 2 inches were reported in Malden, but as much as 7 inches were reported in other parts of Greater Boston. Parts of western Massachusetts reported seeing as much as 8.8 inches.

National Weather Service

In the long term, forecasters expect that by Tuesday, Boston will see 6 to 8 inches of snow, while northern parts of the state — including Greenfield, Fitchburg, Lawrence, and Newburyport — could see as much as 12 to 18 inches of snow, according to a map that was generated by the weather service shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. Central Massachusetts areas like Worcester could see 8 to 12 inches, the South Shore is likely to see just 2 to 3 inches, while the Cape and Islands are expected to receive almost no snow at all.

Another map that was generated just before 5 p.m. Sunday showed forecasters were predicting that Boston could get as much as 8 inches, while northern parts of the state could get up to 15 inches.

Advertisement

National Weather Service

On the high end of the spectrum, there is a slight chance that Boston could receive nearly a foot of snow, according to Sunday morning projections of the storm.

National Weather Service

However, on the low end of the range, there is also a slight chance Boston could see just 1 inch of snow, while northern Massachusetts could see 7 inches.

National Weather Service

But those who hate to shovel shouldn’t get their hopes up. According to the weather service, there’s a 70 percent chance that Boston could see 4 inches or more of the cold white stuff by Tuesday.

National Weather Service

Meanwhile, there’s an 83 percent chance that Fitchburg will see at least 8 inches of snow by Tuesday.

National Weather Service

Much of the northern part of Massachusetts is under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Tuesday, with meteorologists warning that travel could be very difficult. Parts of the eastern coast are also under a winter weather advisory until 7 a.m. Tuesday, while the southeastern part of the state, including the Cape and Islands, have a hazardous weather outlook. Parts of Suffolk County could also see brief minor flooding in vulnerable areas near the shoreline, especially during high tide around 10 p.m. Sunday and on.

Screenshot via National Weather Service

A coastal flood advisory was also issued for ocean-exposed areas of the North and South Shore for the Monday afternoon high tide. A surge of up to 2 feet combined with waves will likely result in minor coastal flooding, with less than 1 foot inundation, forecasters said Sunday night. The advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Advertisement

National Weather Service

North of Massachusetts, parts of New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont are also expected to get hit by the storm Sunday into Monday, with the heaviest snow falling near the Massachusetts border.

National Weather Service

During the second wave of snow Monday night into Tuesday, the bulk of the storm is expected to hit much of the state of Maine, as well as parts of New Hampshire. However, meteorologists warned early Sunday evening that this forecast could change.