A six-foot porbeagle shark was found dead near Marconi Beach in Wellfleet Sunday, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said.

The shark was found about a half-mile away from the beach, the organization said in statement on Facebook. The cause of the shark’s death is unknown.

The organization notified the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries about the shark’s death.

