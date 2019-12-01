A six-foot porbeagle shark was found dead near Marconi Beach in Wellfleet Sunday, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said.
The shark was found about a half-mile away from the beach, the organization said in statement on Facebook. The cause of the shark’s death is unknown.
The organization notified the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries about the shark’s death.
A 6 foot deceased porbeagle shark was found 1/2 mile north of Marconi Beach today. Cause of death unknown. The...Posted by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy on Sunday, December 1, 2019
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.