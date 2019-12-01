Monday WORKSHOP Keep on truckin’

Learn what it takes to succeed as the operator of a food truck in Boston at this all-day workshop from the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development. This session will cover public vs. private food truck locations, the lottery process for assignment of public food truck sites, and other topics. Monday, 5 to 7:30 p.m., 1010 Massachusetts Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

PANEL DISCUSSION

Be heard

Learn how to speak up at this discussion from She+ Geeks Out. This panel will also cover defining and expressing your career aspirations. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Chewy Offices, 343 Congress St., 5th floor, Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Start me up

Meet the innovators behind 15 Harvard tech startups at this mixer by the Technology and Entrepreneurship Center at Harvard. Tuesday, 4 to 5:30, p.m., Pierce Hall, 29 Oxford St., room 301, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

NETWORKING

Connect over dinner

Join the Boston Men’s Dinner Group for “Networking & Holiday Cheer” at this seasonal mixer. Wednesday, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Savvor Restaurant and Lounge, 180 Lincoln St., Boston. $15. Advance tickets only. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

HOLIDAY MIXER

Build bridges with other pros

Get into the seasonal spirit at this party from real estate company BLDUP. Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m. GSVlabs Boston, 2 Ave. de Lafayette, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

SEMINAR

Connect at warp speed

Engage in a series of “lightning talks” from local women in tech at this event from Tech Ladies. Topics include marketing, development, product management, recruiting, and leadership. Thursday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Audible offices, 101 Main St., Cambridge. $5. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Design your life

Listen to leading figures in Boston’s design scene exchange ideas at this panel from General Assembly. Topics include how they approach projects from a design point of view, and how design thinking methods help with problem solving. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday

WORKSHOP

Master spreadsheets

Learn how to use Microsoft Excel at this “bootcamp” from General Assembly. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $250. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

