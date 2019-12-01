Three Manchester, N.H., residents were arrested after one of them allegedly brandished a gun in a downtown Boston parking garage early Saturday morning, Boston police said.

Police responded to 99 Summer St. after a caller reported that he had been threatened by a man with a gun while trying to break up a fight around 2:30 a.m., officials said in a statement. The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Abdiwahab Kulumba, was found standing near a parked car a short while later.

After discovering a loaded 9mm Glock inside the car, police arrested Kulumba along with the driver, 23-year-old Romuald Katanga, and the registered owner of the car, 22-year-old Hillana Kodi. Two other passengers were identified and released, officials said.