Three men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a Tyngsborough home early Sunday morning and assaulting its resident, Tyngsborough police said in a statement.
Police arrested 18-year-old Ian Finnila of Tyngsborough, 19-year-old Luke O’Brien Forman of Doylestown, Pa., and 18-year-old John Gilet of Tyngsborough after responding to a report of vandalism at a home on Groton Road at 2:42 a.m., the statement said.
Police said the three had allegedly entered the home without permission after an altercation with a resident there and allegedly assaulted him by kicking him, punching him, and hitting him with objects that included a metal water bottle, the statement said.
Additionally, Gilet allegedly vandalized the victim’s vehicle, police said.
The victim and the suspects are believed to know each other.
The three suspects are each facing one count of aggravated burglary and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.
O’Brien Forman is also facing charges of armed robbery and possession of a class B drug, while Gilet is being charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200, police said.
