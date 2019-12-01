Three men were arrested after allegedly breaking into a Tyngsborough home early Sunday morning and assaulting its resident, Tyngsborough police said in a statement.

Police arrested 18-year-old Ian Finnila of Tyngsborough, 19-year-old Luke O’Brien Forman of Doylestown, Pa., and 18-year-old John Gilet of Tyngsborough after responding to a report of vandalism at a home on Groton Road at 2:42 a.m., the statement said.

Police said the three had allegedly entered the home without permission after an altercation with a resident there and allegedly assaulted him by kicking him, punching him, and hitting him with objects that included a metal water bottle, the statement said.