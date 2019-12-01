A 23-year-old Wareham man was killed in a rollover crash in Raynham early Sunday morning, according to Raynham police.
The man, whose name has not been released, was driving a Ford F-350 pickup truck when he was ejected in the crash on South Street East near Williams Avenue, police said in a statement.
He was found at about 12:15 a.m. and was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he later died, according to the statement. He was alone in the truck.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.