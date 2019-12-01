A 23-year-old Wareham man was killed in a rollover crash in Raynham early Sunday morning, according to Raynham police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was driving a Ford F-350 pickup truck when he was ejected in the crash on South Street East near Williams Avenue, police said in a statement.

He was found at about 12:15 a.m. and was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where he later died, according to the statement. He was alone in the truck.