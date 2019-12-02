A 12-year-old boy who went missing Monday has been found safe, officials said.
Boston police issued a missing person alert for Hakim Boyles after he was last seen near 15 Leroy St. in Dorchester on Monday morning. Police cancelled the alert about 7:30 p.m.
#BPD is cancelling the #MissingPersonAlert issued for 12-yr-old Hakim Boyles who has been located safe and sound. Thank you to everybody who assisted in the search. pic.twitter.com/skpKOoZaoi— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 3, 2019
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.