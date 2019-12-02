The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after an evacuation slide fell off a plane and landed in a Milton backyard on Sunday, officials said.

The pilot of Delta Air Lines Flight 405 from Paris, France, reported a loud noise as the plane approached Boston Logan International Airport around noon, according to the FAA. Workers discovered that the right rear slide was missing after the plane had landed safely.

Milton police later alerted the FAA that the slide had been found in a resident’s backyard. No injuries or damage to the property were reported, officials said.