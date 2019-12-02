That count stemmed from a heist on Nov. 19, 2018, at Institution for Savings Bank, which Robinson robbed by passing a demand note to a teller.

Michael Robinson, of Gloucester, will learn his fate during a sentencing hearing slated for Wednesday afternoon in US District Court in Boston, legal filings show. He pleaded guilty in June to a charge of bank robbery.

A 41-year-old man who’s previously served time for accosting two girls at knifepoint faces sentencing Wednesday for robbing a Gloucester bank of $2,650, records show.

In their recent sentencing memorandum, the feds sought a 78-month prison term for Robinson, whose lengthy criminal record includes prior convictions for indecent assault and battery of a person over 14 and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

In the first assault case, he was sentenced in 2003 to serve two years behind bars.

Robinson received a five-year prison term in June 2015 in the second indecent assault case. He was also convicted of kidnapping in that matter, records show.

“Two female minor victims awoke to a male subject, later identified as the defendant, in their tent holding a knife and telling them to be quiet,” the filing said, adding that one girl reported that Robinson touched her inappropriately.

Robinson’s lawyer in the bank robbery case, Charles P. McGinty, on Monday requested a 63-month sentence for his client.

“Mr. Robinson’s childhood was pitiable, for years victimized by a violent and predatory step-father and left unprotected by a mother who had her own difficulties for which she ultimately took her own life,” McGinty wrote in court papers. “His life has been scarred by trauma and, as a consequence, by alcoholism, drug abuse and maladaptive behaviors.”

However, McGinty added, Robinson “has impressive intelligence and a not-insignificant work history. His anxiety can be treated and he has shown a commitment to treatment during his time in the Department of Corrections.”

