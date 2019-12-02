The family was joined by the girls’ grandmother and all seemed well: The young man had been drug-free for a year after numerous failed attempts to beat his addiction to opioids.

Last Easter, a single father was reunited with his daughters for a festive celebration.

But July brought one more descent into active drug use, and this time, there would be no second chance. The girls’ father died of an overdose.

“My grand-girls are now in my care,” the grandmother wrote in a letter to Globe Santa.

While just one of the girls is young enough to qualify for a visit from Globe Santa, the entire family has suffered. The 10-year-old girl, her grandmother, and siblings all became homeless in the aftermath of the man’s death.

And as her grandmother tries to figure out a way to secure stable housing, she simply doesn’t have the means to provide Christmas gifts for the children.

“Presently, we are in a family shelter,” the grandmother wrote.

The family may be thankful for the roof over their heads and a warm place to sleep, but for a 10-year-old girl still struggling to understand why her father is gone, gifts from Santa Claus would help make Christmas a little merrier.

So the woman wrote to Globe Santa, and the campaign will pay a visit to her granddaughter and to tens of thousands of other deserving children in families that celebrate Christmas and the Santa Claus tradition.

For more than six decades, the fund drive has helped families like this one put presents under their Christmas tree. Without Globe Santa’s help, many of the children in need would be left out of the holiday after what has already been a trying year.

Their circumstances may vary, but the letters from parents, grandparents, guardians, and even siblings share a common theme: They want the young children in their family to experience the wonder of Christmas morning.

And despite their difficulties, the letters typically include a note of thanks.

“[We are] very grateful for the help we are receiving,” the grandmother’s letter concluded.

