“Today’s meeting was pretty disappointing,” said Lee Kennedy-Shaffer, a fourth-year doctoral student in biostatistics and a member of the bargaining committee for the student workers union. “The strike is on for tomorrow.”

Harvard officials and union representatives said that in a meeting Monday morning both sides exchanged proposals, but no final agreement was reached, nor were any new tentative compromises reached on the final sticking points. The Harvard Graduate Students Union-United Automobile Workers have said they will go on strike Tuesday if a deal isn’t reached.

Harvard’s graduate student workers are preparing to go on strike Tuesday after last-minute negotiations with university officials failed to produce any contract agreements.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, the union told Harvard officials they are prepared to discuss any compromises until the rally and walk-out begins at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Kenney-Shaffer said.

“We continue to feel a strike is unwarranted,” said Jonathan Swain, a Harvard spokesman. “A strike will neither clarify our respective positions nor will it resolve areas of disagreement.”

Members of the graduate student workers union could not immedatiately be reached for comment.

The graduate student union and the university have been negotiating for months over compensation and workplace protections, but they remain split over pay packages and grievance procedures for sexual harassment complaints filed by graduate students.

Even as the two sides met Monday, they were both planning for a potential strike. Harvard sent faculty notices on how to plan for graduate students leaving their jobs, and the union posted schedules for picket lines.

At Harvard, graduate students help teach classes, grade papers, and work in research labs. Many could choose to walk out of their jobs and join the picket line – potentially canceling tutoring sessions for undergraduate students, delaying the grading of tests and papers, and slowing down research.

Advertisement

It remains unclear how disruptive the strike could be. Most classes this term are coming to an end on campus, but tests and papers still must be graded. The university has more than 4,000 graduate student workers and nearly 2,500 voted to authorize a strike in October, but Harvard officials are uncertain about how many will stop their work.

This would mark the first time that the newly organized graduate student workers have gone on strike at Harvard.

Nationwide, graduate student strikes remain rare. Last year, graduate student workers at Columbia University in New York picketed for a week in protest of that institution’s refusal to negotiate. Columbia eventually agreed to bargain.

But graduate students said the university and the union remain far apart on several significant issues and that a strike may be the only way to get concessions from the university.

The union is seeking better pay, expanded health care and child care benefits, and an outside arbitrator to handle complaints of sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation. Graduate student workers have argued that Harvard has historically been slow to address allegations of sexual harassment by longtime professors and that graduate students need the protection offered by an independent third party.

But Harvard officials said the Title IX sexual harassment complaint process has improved significantly in recent years. While other bargaining units on campus have the option to go into arbitration over sexual harassment complaints, none have used that process, instead opting to go through the university’s Title IX office, Harvard officials said.

Advertisement

The last major strike on Harvard’s campus involved dining hall workers who walked off the job in 2016 to protest low wages and rising health care costs. That strike lasted for about a month before workers negotiated a new five-year contract with Harvard.

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.