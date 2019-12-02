fb-pixel

Some Boston-area schools have announced closures for Tuesday as the second wave of a significant storm is expected to hit Massachusetts early in the morning.

Here’s a list of some schools in Greater Boston that have announced closures, updated as of 5:33 p.m. Monday.

CLOSINGS

Boston public schools

Brockton public schools

Chelsea public schools

Everett public schools

Lynn public schools

Malden public schools

Revere public schools

Rockport public schools

Somerville public schools

Woburn public schools