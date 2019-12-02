Some Boston-area schools have announced closures for Tuesday as the second wave of a significant storm is expected to hit Massachusetts early in the morning.
Here’s a list of some schools in Greater Boston that have announced closures, updated as of 5:33 p.m. Monday.
CLOSINGS
Boston public schools
Brockton public schools
Chelsea public schools
Everett public schools
Lynn public schools
Malden public schools
Revere public schools
Rockport public schools
Somerville public schools
Woburn public schools