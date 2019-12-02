Governor Charlie Baker has not declared a snow emergency and state workers are scheduled to arrive as usual. The MBTA also was operating on a regular weekday schedule, but delays were reported on the Franklin and Providence commuter rail lines during the early morning commute.

Despite an onslaught of snow, wind, and rain, only about 1,300 customers were without power Monday in locations scattered across the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

The first major storm of December is forcing the closure of some state courts in snow-burdened counties Monday morning, shuttering schools in the same geographic areas and dousing Greater Boston with wind-driven rain that will eventually be replaced by a long snowy night.

At Boston’s Logan International Airport, the presence of rain was not impeding departures, according to Massport’s online flight tracker, which showed only a small number of delays and cancellations around 6:55 a.m. Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting just one ground delay as of 7:17 a.m. The Philadelphia International Airport is seeing delays as long as 55 minutes due to low hanging clouds over the airport.

In Massachusetts, the state courts have closed some — but not all — courthouses in the western, central, and northeastern parts of the state.

• Closed all courts in Berkshire, Franklin, and Hampshire counties.

• Worcester County courts in Clinton, East Brookfield, Fitchburg, Gardner, and Leominster are closed. But the Worcester Trial Court and other southern Worcester courthouses are open.

• In Middlesex County, all Lowell courts are closed as is Ayer District Court. All other Middlesex courthouses are open.

• In Essex County, all courthouses in Lawrence are closed as is Haverhill District Court. All other courthouses are open.

MassDOT has lowered the speed limit to 40 miles per hour on the Massachusetts Turnpike and on Interstates 91 and 291, both of which are in western Massachusetts. Statewide, 1,650 crews were out as of 6 a.m. treating state roads. “Pavements remain slush, snow-covered,’’ MassDOT tweeted.

The storm began in Massachusetts early Sunday afternoon, when snow began falling in the Westfield area shortly before 2 p.m., according to Bill Simpson, a weather service meteorologist.

According to the National Weather Service, Hawley in Franklin County and Northbridge in Worcester County were the top snow spots, each collecting 13 inches by Monday morning. Dracut in Middlesex County received 11 inches and Methuen residents in Essex County were shoveling out from under 9 inches of snow.

More snow is expected to arrive across the state, and shift over to eastern Massachusetts, before the system fades away Tuesday around 7 a.m. Suffolk County, which includes Boston, is currently projected to get as much as 9 inches while winds will hit 45 miles an hour at times.

In addition to the snow, a coastal flood advisory will be in effect between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for parts of Essex and Plymouth counties and Nantucket on Monday, when a surge at high tide could result in minor flooding, according to the weather service.

Boston’s public schools and other offices will be open Monday despite the storm, according to Mayor Martin J. Walsh. School custodians, with the help of Public Works Department crews, were working to clear snow two hours before school began.

Some schools in the state’s central and western areas — where snow totals are expected to be higher than the Boston area — did announce closures for Monday, including all public schools in Worcester, Fitchburg, Leominster, Lawrence, and Lowell. The University of Massachusetts-Lowell and the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester also are closed.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.