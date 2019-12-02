A Malden man illegally entered the cargo hold of an airplane at Boston Logan International Airport on Monday, officials said.

Officials said Sergiu Parfeni, 31, exited Terminal C through an emergency door around 12:30 p.m. and made his way onto the tarmac and into a plane’s cargo hold before being removed by JetBlue Airways ground operations employees a short time later, State Police said.

Parfeni had already passed through airport security when he breached the emergency door, according to State Police spokesman David Procopio. Nothing hazardous or suspicious was found in the cargo hold, and there is “no evidence that Parfeni acted with terrorist intent,” officials said.