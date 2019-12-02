It’s not over yet, and this time Boston is in for it. Sort of.
The National Weather Service said Monday that the long duration storm that arrived on Sunday is still here and won’t be gone until sometime Tuesday. And before it leaves, Boston should expect to get as much as eight inches of snow, replacing the rainy weather of Monday.
But that’s not as big an issue as it will be for a chunk of the state in the northeast, central and northwestern areas where many communities already have seen double digit snow totals, like Williamstown (13.5 inches), Dracut (12.3 inches, Ashfield (14 inches) and Winchedon (13 inches.)
According to a weather service graphic posted early Monday, Essex County communities like Lawrence could get another foot of snow, and central Massachusetts cities like Fitchburg could also see an extra foot of snowfall.
A winter storm warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for those areas already hit by the first phase of the storm And a winter weather advisory has been posted for south of Boston and into Rhode Island and northern Connecticut.
The Cape and Islands are being alerted that winds may gust up to 50 miles an hour on Monday.
North of Massachusetts, parts of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine are also expected to get hit by the storm Monday into Tuesday, with the heaviest snow falling near the Massachusetts border.
