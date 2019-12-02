It’s not over yet, and this time Boston is in for it. Sort of.

The National Weather Service said Monday that the long duration storm that arrived on Sunday is still here and won’t be gone until sometime Tuesday. And before it leaves, Boston should expect to get as much as eight inches of snow, replacing the rainy weather of Monday.

But that’s not as big an issue as it will be for a chunk of the state in the northeast, central and northwestern areas where many communities already have seen double digit snow totals, like Williamstown (13.5 inches), Dracut (12.3 inches, Ashfield (14 inches) and Winchedon (13 inches.)