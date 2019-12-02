“So choppy on the water today that a whole section of seats (and the people in them) fell over,” a passenger named Megan Griffin tweeted . “Guess I’m lucky I didn’t get a seat today. Might kiss the ground when I get off the boat tbh. And still, I would take this over the red line any day.”

A Globe reporter who was on board the ferry reported that the second time it happened, the vessel tilted so far to one side that the boat seemed perilously close to capsizing. Commuters on the upper deck were sprawled on the floor in shock. No one appeared to be injured.

The 8:20 a.m. commuter ferry from Hingham to Rowes Wharf listed heavily to its port side twice during the daily trip Monday morning, causing passengers and chairs to topple over like dominoes, according to passengers.

After she got off the ferry, she said she was “still shaking.”

“The second time it listed ... I thought we were going to capsize and I’ve never been so scared,” she tweeted.

At the end of the ride, the captain apologized over the intercom and said anyone who had been injured should speak to a crew member. He also said the MBTA would not be running that particular ferry for at least two days due to the weather.

In an e-mail, spokesman Joseph Pesaturo was asked whether the T had been told that the 8:20 a.m ferry from Hingham — a vessel known as the Massachusetts — had nearly capsized.

“No, that didn’t happen,’’ he wrote. “The vessel Massachusetts hit a wave. There was no damage nor injuries. The vessel continued its trip into Boston, where passengers departed.”

Pesaturo wrote that the incident has not led to a change in commuter boat schedules on Monday.

John R. Ellement of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. mily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.