Trapped by flames on the second floor of a private home in Derry, N.H. early Monday, a mother dropped their two-year-old child to safety into the waiting arms of relatives, and then jumped to safety herself moments later, the department said.

In a statement posted to its Facebook site, the Derry Fire Department wrote that firefighters responded to Morningside Drive around 5 a.m. Monday to investigate reports of smoke inside the building. Assessing records describe the property as a two-family duplex.

“Upon arrival of the initial companies there was heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors on the left side of a duplex style home” and two adults were able to safely get out on under their own power.