Trapped by flames on the second floor of a private home in Derry, N.H. early Monday, a mother dropped their two-year-old child to safety into the waiting arms of relatives, and then jumped to safety herself moments later, the department said.
In a statement posted to its Facebook site, the Derry Fire Department wrote that firefighters responded to Morningside Drive around 5 a.m. Monday to investigate reports of smoke inside the building. Assessing records describe the property as a two-family duplex.
“Upon arrival of the initial companies there was heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors on the left side of a duplex style home” and two adults were able to safely get out on under their own power.
Advertisement
However, “another adult and her 2 year old child were trapped on the second floor. The child was dropped from a second-floor window to family members below and the other adult jumped from the second floor window. “
Both mother and child were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the first floor, but were unable to save two small pets, who perished in the flames, the department said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
“Smoke detectors did not alert occupants,’’ the department said.
John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.