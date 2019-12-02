MacCormack was convicted last month of first-degree murder, a crime that carries an automatic sentence of life without parole.

The convicted killer , Andrew MacCormack, 31, wore a dark suit and listened quietly in Suffolk Superior Court as the parents and sister of his slain wife, Vanessa Masucci, faulted him for ruining their family with an act of homicidal rage on the morning of Sept. 23, 2017.

A Revere man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the 2017 murder of his young wife, whose relatives excoriated him from the witness stand before he addressed the court and asserted his innocence.

“The pain of losing Vanessa is so deep,” said Karen Masucci, Vanessa’s mother, during her victim-impact statement.

She said “Andrew did not just murder my daughter,” noting Vanessa Masucci and MacCormack had a child together. She said the couple’s now 3-year-old daughter “had her mother ripped away from her by the monster who was supposed to love and protect her.”

Angela Masucci, Vanessa’s sister, told the court her niece frequently says that “Mommy Vanessa lives in the clouds” and even asks Angela to drive her to Heaven so she can visit her mother.

“She will never laugh as hard as we did at Vanessa’s jokes and sense of humor,” Angela Masucci said. “ ... [Vanessa] was my only sister and my best friend.” She recalled that before MacCormack’s arrest, “he hugged me with the same hands that he used to kill her not even 24 hours” earlier.

After Vanessa Masucci’s relatives spoke, MacCormack stood and told the court he was falsely accused of killing his wife. He claimed he never lifted a finger to his spouse in anger, and that he “sure as hell didn’t kill her.”

“I will not rest until this injustice is corrected,” MacCormack said.

Vanessa Masucci suffered blunt force trauma to her face and head, stab and slash wounds to her neck — including some that may have been delivered after she died — and strangulation with “pretty extreme force” that broke cartilage at the top of her windpipe, prosecutors said. She was 30.

Immediately after the murder, authorities identified the victim as Vanessa MacCormack, her married name, but have since asked media outlets to use her birth name.

In the months leading up to the slaying, Andrew MacCormack was blowing cash on drugs, prosecutors said, and his wife’s engagement ring and a replacement band mysteriously disappeared. Thousands of dollars also went missing from a bank account, and MacCormack blamed a hacker, authorities said.

In addition, his wife texted him in late August 2017 that she was planning to list their house for sale and look into consulting divorce lawyers. Andrew MacCormack replied that she was “crazy” and said he was “not signing anything,” according to prosecutors.

After the killing, prosecutors said, investigators observed that none of Masucci’s DNA was on her husband, even though he claimed to have checked her body when he purportedly discovered her around 3:30 p.m. that day in their home.

MacCormack said Monday before he was sentenced that there was no physical evidence tying him to the crime because he didn’t kill his wife.

“There is somebody out there getting away with murder,” he said.

Prosecutors said at trial that MacCormack had cleaned up the crime scene with “copious” amounts of bleach. MacCormack’s lawyer countered that no one who interacted with his client in the hours after the murder smelled bleach on him, and a rash that he had, which investigators attributed to bleach, had been present days before the slaying.

But Karen Masucci on Monday expressed no doubt that justice had been served by the conviction of her former son-in-law.

Her daughter, she said, “fought to save Andrew and fought to save the marriage,” and “he repaid that love by viciously killing her.”

Vincent Masucci, Vanessa’s father, told the court he hoped the legal process would bring solace to his slain daughter.

“A young, bright light was taken from this earth,” he said. “ . . . Now that her murderer is going away for life, I hope she can rest in peace.”

His words were echoed by District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who told reporters after sentencing that she hopes the Masucci family can “start the very long journey of trying to find peace.”

Regarding MacCormack’s claims of innocence, Rollins said the jury worked “incredibly hard” during more than five days of deliberations, even overcoming a deadlock at one point.

“He’s going to claim what he’s going to claim,” she said. “But the jury’s spoken.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at tandersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.