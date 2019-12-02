A New York man died Monday in a single-car crash on Interstate 91 in West Springfield, State Police said.

Troopers responded to numerous calls about the crash at about 5:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 2001 Honda Accord off the left side of the southbound side of the highway.

Investigators believe a 42-year-old man from Staten Island, N.Y., was driving the car when he veered off the road and crashed into the median. The reasons for the crash are still under investigation, police said.