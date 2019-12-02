A small earthquake was reported near Newport, R.I., Sunday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The 3-mile-deep quake hit at 6:46 p.m., registering at 2.0, on the richter scale the USGS reported. The epicenter of the earthquake was in the water south of Aquidneck Island in southeastern Rhode Island, about 2.5 miles southeast of Newport.

Southern Rhode Island is not a particularly unusual location for an earthquake of this size, John Ebel, a seismologist at Boston College’s Weston Observatory, said. Ebel said those living close to the epicenter may have felt the earthquake, and that people who feel quakes of this size typically mistake them for a small explosion.