The atmosphere is undergoing rapid changes over the next 12 to 24 hours, with low pressure over the Mid-Atlantic forecast to intensify east of Southern New England and then move up into the Gulf of Maine. As this process continues, the storm will become powerful with a lot of precipitation rotating around its core.

Some light snow is likely today but will not amount to much.

The overnight storm brought up to a foot of snow across northern sections of Massachusetts, with lesser amounts the farther south you headed. The rest of Monday will bring intermittent precipitation in the form of snow inland and rain, mixing with and later changing to snow along the coastline. Any accumulation will be limited to a coating to a couple of inches through the evening commute.

An upper level system will rotate toward the New England coast Monday night. (COD Weather)

Tuesday morning

The American Model is predicting another batch of moderate to heavy precipitation early Tuesday. Weatherbell

Since the storm will be over the ocean, the western side of the precipitation shield will rotate through southern New England in the early morning hours Tuesday and continue through the first part of the afternoon. The intensity of the precipitation will be such that snowfall rates could be at a half an inch to almost to an inch per hour in heavy snow bands Tuesday morning. A jog to the west and we end up with heavy snow longer, a jog to the east and the impact is less.

If you look at the predicted radar for the overnight hours into midday Tuesday you will see the blue, which represents no increase across Eastern Massachusetts and becomes darker corresponding with heavy snow.

Heavy snow bands will likely form along eastern Mass. Tuesday morning and continue into the afternoon. (WeatherBell)

This means that Tuesday morning’s commute over Eastern Massachusetts should be worse than this morning’s. I expect delays and cancellations due to the timing of the snow, not the total amounts. Snow accumulation will range from 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 495 all the way up towards 6 inches as you get right along the coastline. There can be areas which exceed 6 inches in localized heavy bands. It’s impossible to predict the exact location of said bands, but typically the favorite area for these to happen in this situation would be on the South Shore around South Weymouth, Scituate, Cohasset, and also the North Shore right along the coast.

More snow is likely during the morning commute Tuesday. Dave Epstein

Clear, cold Tuesday night

By Tuesday evening, the snow will have exited the entire area and clearing skies will take place. It does look like it’s going to be chilly the rest of the week with temperatures averaging 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal norms.

Highs Wednesday will only be in the 30s. NOAA

There are some signs of a moderation in the pattern as we get toward next week with the air coming from the Pacific rather than Canada, and this should bring some melting and more typical early December temperatures.

