Officials said the woman was walking in a crosswalk on Day Boulevard in the area of K Street shortly after 7:15 a.m. when she was struck by a car, thought to be a Lincoln Town Car, traveling toward L Street.

State Police are asking the public for help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who fled after striking a 60-year-old woman in South Boston Monday.

Police are seeking information about the driver of this Lincoln Town Car.

The woman was knocked to the ground, and the driver took a left on L Street and then an immediate right onto Columbia Road.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. She remained hospitalized Monday night.

The Lincoln Town Car is though to be a mid- to late-2000s model, either silver or light beige in color, according to State Police. It has a dark tint on its rear passenger windows and its rear window, but no tint on the front windows. Authorities said the car sustained damage to its front driver’s side in the crash, losing its side mirror.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call State Police at 617-740-7710,

