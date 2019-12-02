“Due to terminal congestion caused by a disabled train near South Station’s entrance, all trains may experience delays up to 20 minutes in both direction[s],” Keolis tweeted.

Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail system, alerted the riding public to the issue via Twitter around 7:35 a.m.

A disabled train stalled traffic at South Station on Monday morning during a sloshy commute into Boston.

An update came about 20 minutes later.

“The disabled train equipment has been removed from South Station’s entrance but residual delays remain due to track congestion,” Keolis wrote in a follow-up tweet. “Passengers should expect delays up to 20 minutes for all trains currently arriving and departing South Station.”

Among the trains caught in the bottleneck was Providence train 806.

According to a Keolis tweet posted around 8 a.m., “Providence Train 806 (5:45 am from Wickford Junction) is stopped between Back Bay and South Station due to track congestion at South Station caused by an earlier disabled train equipment blocking the tracks. It is now 25 minutes late.”

Amtrak also had problems.

“Acela Train 2155 is currently operating approximately 30min late outside of Boston (BOS) due to an earlier disabled commuter train blocking its path,” Amtrak tweeted around 7:45 a.m.

Two minutes later, the rail line had some good news.

“Service Advisory Update: The disabled commuter train has cleared the tracks outside of Boston (BOS),” Amtrak wrote. “Trains traveling through BOS are no longer expected to be delayed.”

