During Sunday night’s winter storm, a teenager was arrested for allegedly breaking into an unoccupied home that was under construction in West Roxbury, police said.

Chancellor Stallings, 18, of Roxbury was arrested around 10:55 p.m. Sunday after a short police chase, Boston police said in a statement.

Police got a call for a suspicious person near 91 Baker St. in West Roxbury and were told that the suspect was walking around a home that was unoccupied due to ongoing construction, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the lights in the home being turned off and on.