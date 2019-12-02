During Sunday night’s winter storm, a teenager was arrested for allegedly breaking into an unoccupied home that was under construction in West Roxbury, police said.
Chancellor Stallings, 18, of Roxbury was arrested around 10:55 p.m. Sunday after a short police chase, Boston police said in a statement.
Police got a call for a suspicious person near 91 Baker St. in West Roxbury and were told that the suspect was walking around a home that was unoccupied due to ongoing construction, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the lights in the home being turned off and on.
When the officers entered the home through an unsecured sliding door on the left side of the home, Stallings allegedly ran down the stairs from the second floor and out the front door. The officers chased after him and caught up to him a short distance down the street, Maisha Miraj, a Boston police spokeswoman, said.
Stallings was arrested and charged with unarmed breaking and entering, police said. He was arraigned in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court Monday and released on personal recognizance, according to a clerk from the court in West Roxbury.
Stallings is set to appear in court again Dec. 23, she said.
