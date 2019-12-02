A firefighter and a worker were injured in a two-alarm fire at a leather factory in Peabody Monday morning, Peabody firefighters said.
The fire broke out around 10:07 a.m. at an industrial park at 58 Pulaski St., said Peabody Deputy Chief Hank Hogan. Alliance Leather Inc is listed as the leather factory inside the industrial park.
“On arrival, we had heavy fire coming up two smokestacks on the delta side of the building. The building was completely charged with smoke and there was zero visiblity in the building,” Hogan said. “We did get a report of somebody missing on arrival. Crews went to the rear of the building to locate the person, then got the report that he self-extricated.”
The worker was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, firefighters said. Hogan did not know what his injuries were.
Three or four other workers in the building escaped when the fire broke out, firefighters said.
One firefighter was taken to a local hospital for a puncture wound in his hand, Hogan said.
“We had to cut several holes in the roof. There was extensive damage to the structure, but we were able to stop the spread,” Hogan said.
Firefighters left the scene around 1:30 p.m., Hogan said. Danvers, Salem, and Lynn firefighters also responded to the blaze.
Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze, Hogan said. Hogan did not have a damage estimate for the leather factory.
