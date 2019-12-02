A firefighter and a worker were injured in a two-alarm fire at a leather factory in Peabody Monday morning, Peabody firefighters said.

The fire broke out around 10:07 a.m. at an industrial park at 58 Pulaski St., said Peabody Deputy Chief Hank Hogan. Alliance Leather Inc is listed as the leather factory inside the industrial park.

“On arrival, we had heavy fire coming up two smokestacks on the delta side of the building. The building was completely charged with smoke and there was zero visiblity in the building,” Hogan said. “We did get a report of somebody missing on arrival. Crews went to the rear of the building to locate the person, then got the report that he self-extricated.”