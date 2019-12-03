It also said school officials should consider modifying a district policy “to include specific examples of what may be deemed controversial.”

The report, which was written by a Boston law firm, followed a review of the incident that occurred last January in a US honors history class at Cambridge Rindge and Latin, the city’s only public high school.

Cambridge school officials should consider making several policy changes, including creating a student complaint form, after a white School Committee member used the n-word during a classroom discussion about racial language, according to a report on the incident.

A redacted copy of the report, which was dated July 30, was included on the agenda for Tuesday night’s School Committee meeting. But the meeting was cancelled, along with school, due to snow. The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17, a committee member said.

The report also found that “efforts should be made [to] ensure that teachers address the expectations for the discussion prior to a presentation involving a controversial subject.”

The controversy began on Jan. 10 during a panel discussion held in Kevin Dua’s US history II honors class. School officials, including School Committee member Emily Dexter, who is white, participated in the event, which included a discussion regarding why the district’s computers block certain websites that include some slurs but not others.

According to the law firm’s review, no guidelines were given to the speakers on what they could or could not say.

The report noted that following the event, Dexter sent Dua an e-mail that stated in part, “I feel bad if I caused harm to students or adult guests or you by pronouncing the n-word. Ignorant of me. Will know better going forward.”

In a letter to the school district’s community in January, Cambridge Superintendent Kenneth N. Salim said that “Although said in the context of a classroom discussion, and not directed toward any student or adult present, the full pronunciation of the word was upsetting to a number of students and adults who were present or who have since heard about the incident.”

The incident prompted a debate that led to the review.

In the aftermath of the panel discussion, Dexter publicly apologized and met with the class.

“I knew immediately it was a mistake,” she said earlier this year.

Dexter, in an e-mail Tuesday night, said she was glad the report is “finally being released.”

“I am hopeful that the recommendations will be useful to the School Committee and administration,” she said.

According to the results of the review released Tuesday, current district policy requires approval for outside panelists to speak in a classroom, but such a policy could include a form for the superintendent to sign that includes a summary of the subject matter that the individual will be addressing.

The School Committee should also consider creating a complaint form for students “to file when issues of concern arise in the academic setting as they may differ from the safety concerns that an incident report is used to report,” the report said.

The committee should also consider making an existing mediation program “more widely available so that it can accessed by members of the school community,” according to the report.

The Jan. 10 panel discussion had come weeks after Dua launched his students on a project on the US roots of racist language.

The project was titled “RECLAIMING [N-word] v. Cracker: Editing Racial Context In/For Cambridge,” and it used the full spelling of the n-word. The goal was to explore how the power of racial language has shaped the nation — through laws, protests, and content on social media — since the Civil War, according to an e-mail Dua sent to School Committee members.

Dua, in an interview earlier this year, said the aim was to look at how some racial slurs have historically been used to empower and suppress certain people. But while doing their research, Dua said, his students discovered the school-issued Chromebooks block websites that include some racial slurs, such as the n-word and cracker, a disparaging term for white people, but not other terms.

The filtering system prevents students from viewing objectionable Internet content — determined by the software vendors — including racial slurs, pornography, and unsafe material, a Cambridge schools spokeswoman told the Globe earlier this year.

Dua said he invited members of the School Committee, the superintendent, and district IT officials — people with insight on the filtering system — to give their professional perspective in his class.

The report suggested that the School Committee consider “creating a detailed policy addressing when words can be removed from the filtering protections and designate a specific administrator responsible for authorizing which words can be removed from the list of filtered words.”

Officials should also think about undertaking an analysis of the words that are filtered “to determine if it accurately reflects the School Committee’s curriculum,” according to the report.

Meghan Irons of Globe staff contributed to this report. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.