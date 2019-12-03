Albert Gallant, the director of public works of Winchendon, said the town has received 27 inches of snow since 2 p.m. Sunday.

Winchendon and Royalston in northern Worcester County were among those hit the hardest , according to the National Weather Service. They received more than 2 feet of snow from the start of the storm Sunday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

In some communities in Massachusetts where the first major snowstorm of the season dumped more than 2 feet of snow in 48 hours, it was all hands on deck to plow the streets, officials said.

“It’s just hard to keep up with that kind of amount,” he said. “It’s not the season or the earliness, it’s the amount in such a short period of time.”

Taming the overwhelming amount of snow was made more challenging when four of the town’s 12 snowplows broke Monday night because of “unexpected mechanical issues,” Gallant said.

“It slows everything down because it takes about five hours to do the town once,” he said. “We have 134 miles of road.”

The snow was still falling in Winchendon Tuesday morning, making roads that have already been cleared look like they haven’t been touched by a snowplow, Gallant said. The snowplow drivers have been working in rotations around the clock for the past 48 hours, he said.

Despite the challenges, Gallant said, most Winchendon citizens have been positive and understanding.

“They know it’s hard to deal with this much this fast,” he said.

Keith Newton, the superintendent of the Department of Public Works in Royalston, estimated that the town received about 26 inches. He said the most prominent challenge was the moisture content of the snow. The flakes froze as soon as they hit the ground, creating a thin layer of ice that is dangerous and hard to plow.

Newton said receiving this amount of snow is not an unusual event for the town, but the two back-to-back snowfalls Sunday and Monday night were hard to plan for.

“Because I’ve been here all my life, no, this is not a usual event,” he said. “People that live here are really well adjusted to it. They took it in stride.”

Nicolas Bosonetto, the commissioner of public works in Fitchburg, was driving a snowplow himself Tuesday morning. He said the town is using “all hands on deck” to make sure the 220 miles of road in the city remain clear. Many other departments were pitching in to help, using every plow they could find.

“If anything has a plow on it, it’s out there,” he said.

Bosonetto said the town has received about 20 inches since 1 p.m. Sunday and said snowplow drivers have been working nonstop for the past two days. The city was prepared for the foot of snow forecast to hit Sunday night, but the additional 10 inches over the past day were a bit of a surprise as the forecast only called for 3 additional inches, Bosonetto said.

The fluctuating temperatures in Fitchburg have made plowing the roads even more challenging as the snow melts and refreezes, Bosonetto said.

“This is a heavy amount for the first snow,” he said. “Usually we ease into it.”

Duane Pease, the Middlefield town administrator, also said that the amount of snow from the second wave of the storm caught the town a bit by surprise.

But, despite getting about 20 inches of snow from the storm, the roads were mostly clear as of early Tuesday afternoon, he said. The town’s three-person plowing crew worked overnight Monday to ensure that roads were usable for the morning commute.

New Bedford saw around 8 inches of snow as of Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Police Lieutenant Nathaniel Rodriguez encouraged those driving to make sure to clean the snow and ice off their car before getting on the road.

“That even goes for snow on top of your vehicle,” he said. “That can slide down onto your windshield and essentially make you blind and could cause an accident, and . . . the wind can take it back onto [the] vehicle behind you.”

