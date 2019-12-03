In some places, snow could fall at the rate of an inch or two an hour, officials said.

Forecasters said bands of snow were possible across much of Eastern Massachusetts between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

A winter storm warning remains in effect across Eastern Massachusetts and the threat of heavy, commute-snarling snow looms early Tuesday as the region wakes up to an already-white landscape.

“It would be really terrific if people can avoid driving during the heaviest periods of snowfall” around dawn Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker said at a news conference Monday evening.

Dozens of school districts, including Boston, Cambridge, Lynn, Chelsea, Newton, have already canceled school for Tuesday and late Monday Baker announced a delayed start for non-emergency executive branch employees. Those employees will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday, as “road crews and public safety officials respond to the ongoing winter storm.”

Advertisement

A winter storm warning remains in effect for several counties — Suffolk, Norfolk, and Middlesex — of Massachusetts while the rest of the state remained under a winter weather advisory. Both

Wind gusts could reach 40 miles per hour in Boston, forecasters said early Tuesday.

Boston and the North Shore was expected to receive between 2 and 4 inches of snow, forecasters said, while communities south and west like Worcester, Plymouth, and Taunton would receive slightly less.

Snowfall will hinge on the storm’s track, forecasters said. If the storm tracks farther offshore, accumulations will be lower.

Western Massachusetts, which was hit hard during the first wave of the storm, will see less accumulation on Tuesday, with Greenfield, Amherst, Pittsfield, and North Adams predicted to be coated with no more than an inch or two of snow, forecasters said.

“We are expecting the height of the storm tonight and tomorrow morning, and have made the decision to close schools tomorrow for the safety of our students,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh of Boston said in a statement Monday.

Advertisement

The service advised travelers to keep a flashlight, food, and water in their car in case of an emergency.

The MBTA operated on a regular schedule Monday and some delays were reported on the commuter rail, especially after a train became disabled at South Station.

In a statement, Keolis, the company that operates the Commuter Rail, said storm response will continue throughout the night Monday.

The rail’s Emergency Operations Center will be staffed 24-7 until the storm ends, the company said, and some 350 Keolis and T employees are “pre-positioned” to respond to weather-related incidents such as downed trees.

MBTA officials said they will be ready to keep the subway system running.

Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.