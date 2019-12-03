The cause of a Provincetown fire that killed one person on Nov. 22 has been ruled accidental, state fire officials announced Tuesday.

The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at 86 Atkins Mayo Road, said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services. The one person who lived in the home died in the fire, the department said in a statement. The identity of the victim has not been released.

The home was located in a remote area, so it took some time for neighbors to notice the fire and call for help, officials said. Once firefighters arrived, the fire already had a good hold on the building, and the nearest hydrant was 1,200 feet away down the driveway of the home.