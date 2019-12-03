The cause of a Provincetown fire that killed one person on Nov. 22 has been ruled accidental, state fire officials announced Tuesday.
The fire started around 2:30 p.m. at 86 Atkins Mayo Road, said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services. The one person who lived in the home died in the fire, the department said in a statement. The identity of the victim has not been released.
The home was located in a remote area, so it took some time for neighbors to notice the fire and call for help, officials said. Once firefighters arrived, the fire already had a good hold on the building, and the nearest hydrant was 1,200 feet away down the driveway of the home.
“While the official cause will remain undetermined, the fire is not considered suspicious,” the statement said.
Because of the significant destruction to the home, investigators can’t rule out electrical failure, a wood stove fire, or a portable heater malfunction as the cause of the fire, officials said.
“On behalf of the all the Provincetown firefighters, I offer our condolences to the family,” Provincetown Fire Chief Michael Trovato said. “This is a sad end to a long life.”
