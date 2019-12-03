Globe Santa understands this reality and is ready to help.

No matter how hard-working and diligent parents are, they may still need help giving their children a joyous Christmas.

Help is available to the woman who lives south of Boston and started her letter to Globe Santa: “I’m actually embarrassed to even ask for help.”

“This is the first time I have ever received assistance,” wrote the woman, a 31-year-old mother of a 6-year-old daughter.

“I work about 24 hours a week at a hospital trying to provide for my child. I also take classes to pursue my nursing degree,” she said.

Advertisement

But last year the woman’s mother, her daughter’s “top caretaker,” died of cancer. Not only was her death a source of grief but it also disrupted the young mother’s life and that of her daughter.

“I had to take a lot of time off and went through all my savings,” the woman said. “I find myself struggling just to pay the rent. So, for even a little help this Christmas I would be forever grateful.”

Globe Santa will also offer Christmas cheer to the 9-year-old daughter of a woman from the South Shore who is trying to make ends meet while attending Bridgewater State College, hoping for a better life.

“I have taken out student loans to pay our rent and utilities but do not have an income to give my daughter a Christmas,” the single mother said.

“Any gifts would be gratefully appreciated,” she said.

“My hope is to graduate with my degree and pay it forward to those in need.”

“Thank you so much for considering our family for your program,” she said. “You are amazing.”

Then there is the father of three who lives south of Boston and knows what Globe Santa’s help means at Christmas time.

Advertisement

He told Globe Santa he works hard six days a week to support his family but with growing expenses for rent, food, clothes, gas, car repairs, and other needs, he could use some help at Christmas time.

“Last year Globe Santa’s gifts were amazing,” he said. “The kids were jumping all over the house for days.”

“I thank you so much Globe Santa program because it brings joy to the homes of people who can’t afford to have the joy in these days.”

Globe Santa will help each family along with thousands of others this Christmas.

Please consider giving by phone or mail or at globesanta.org.

***

Globe Santa’s volunteer elves will offer gift wrapping for holiday presents at the Four Seasons Hotel from noon to 3 p.m. on two Saturdays, Dec. 7 and 14. The pop-up wrapping events will take place in the lobby of the hotel, just outside The Bristol restaurant. The wrapping is free but a contribution to Globe Santa will be appreciated. Now in its 64th year, Globe Santa provides presents each year to tens of thousands of Greater Boston children who otherwise might go without holiday gifts.

Tom Coakley can be reached at thomas.coakley@globe.com