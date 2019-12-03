“The things we’re asking for . . . it would be really easy for Harvard to provide,” said Sophie Wilkowske, 24, a graduate student in history. “We’re going to stay out here until they do.”

Students marched for hours down snow-covered sidewalks around Harvard Yard, carrying signs, banging on empty plastic cans, and chanting “What do we want? Contract! What do we do if we don’t get it? Shut it down!”

Hundreds of Harvard graduate students walked out of class and off the job Tuesday , kicking off their first strike after contract negotiations with the university stalled.

The graduate students were joined on the picket line by some professors and undergraduate students.

David Carey, a sophomore, walked out with his Spanish class to support his teaching assistants. Much of classroom learning, as well as the help they receive on papers and tests, happens in small groups led by graduate students, Carey said.

“They have certain rights that they need to have protected,” Carey said.

The strike comes after more than a year of negotiations between the newly formed graduate student workers union and Harvard officials.

The graduate students, who teach classes, grade papers, and work in research labs, said they want to send Harvard administrators a message that their labor is valuable and that they should be compensated fairly and be offered more protections against sexual harassment and discrimination.

Harvard officials have said that a strike is “unwarranted.”

Harvard graduate students rallied Tuesday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The two sides have made tentative progress toward an agreement over training, travel, and support for international graduate students, but remain divided on several key issues, including pay packages and grievance procedures for sexual harassment complaints.

The union is seeking better pay, expanded health care and child care benefits, and an outside arbitrator to handle complaints of sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation. Graduate student workers have argued that Harvard has historically been slow to address allegations of sexual harassment against longtime professors and that graduate students need the protection of an independent third party.

But Harvard officials said the Title IX sexual harassment complaint process has improved significantly in recent years.

While other unions on campus have the option to enter arbitration over sexual harassment complaints, none have used that process, instead choosing to go through the university’s Title IX office, Harvard officials said.

Stipends for Harvard doctoral students vary by school and range from $35,500 to $43,000 annually.

Harvard has proposed an 8 percent pay increase over three years for a majority of the graduate students in the union. But union members said that would end up being less than the 3 percent annual raise many of them have received in recent years.

The union has countered with a proposal for a 5 percent raise in the first year of the contract and a 3.5 percent increase in subsequent years, according to union representatives.

Nationally, graduate student strikes remain rare, but they are becoming more common.

Teaching assistants at the University of Illinois Chicago went on a three-week strike earlier this year, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of classes. Last year, graduate student workers at Columbia University in New York picketed for a week to protest administrators’ refusal to negotiate. Columbia eventually agreed to bargain.

Most strikes on campus last less 10 days or less. Harvard’s graduate student workers have authorized an indefinite strike.

The John Harvard statue sported a UAW poster. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com.