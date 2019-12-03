“[The firefighters] said, ‘Look, relax, we’ll put it back together for you,’ ” Moriarty said.

Firefighters got the call at 9:35 a.m. When they arrived to the man’s house, the victim, with his hand still stuck in the machine’s chute, was worried about his snowblower being broken during the extrication, Moriarty said.

Lawrence firefighters rescued a man who got his hand stuck in a snowblower Tuesday morning, and then finished shoveling the man’s driveway, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.

The rescuers carefully got the man’s hand out of the snowblower and sent him to the hospital. The hand was bruised and the man may have a broken finger or two, but all the fingers were still attached, Moriarty said.

The firefighters kept their promise and stuck around to put the man’s snowblower back together, and even finished shoveling his driveway, Moriarty said.

The call for a hand stuck in a snowblower is not a rare one, said Moriarty, who has been a paramedic for more than 30 years.

“It happens every snowstorm. It’s a very common occurrence, although it shouldn’t be,” he said. “Every storm, someone thinks they can put their hands in the chute.”

