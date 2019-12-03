A man died in a gas station bathroom after exchanging gunfire with police early Tuesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Springfield Police Department.
Springfield police officers responded to the Sunoco on the 700 block of Sumner Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. and located a man who had been involved in a domestic disturbance in Southbridge and was believed to be armed with a gun and threatening to take his own life, spokesman Ryan Walsh said in a tweet.
Walsh tweeted that the man drew his firearm and shot at the officers, and when the officers returned fire, he retreated into the bathroom.
The Springfield Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit was called to the scene and found the man dead in the bathroom. He had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and had also been struck by officers’ gunfire, Walsh tweeted.
In addition to the man’s weapon, police also found heroin inside the bathroom. No officers were injured in the incident, Walsh tweeted.
The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department’s detective bureau and the Hampden County district attorney’s office, Walsh tweeted.
