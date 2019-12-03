A man died in a gas station bathroom after exchanging gunfire with police early Tuesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Springfield Police Department.

Springfield police officers responded to the Sunoco on the 700 block of Sumner Avenue at approximately 3 a.m. and located a man who had been involved in a domestic disturbance in Southbridge and was believed to be armed with a gun and threatening to take his own life, spokesman Ryan Walsh said in a tweet.

Walsh tweeted that the man drew his firearm and shot at the officers, and when the officers returned fire, he retreated into the bathroom.